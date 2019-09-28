Stoneridge (SRI) Valuation Rose While Walthausen & Company Has Upped Holding by $1.87 Million; Philip Morris International (PM) Shares Declined While Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased by $551,226 Its Holding

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 60,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 381,250 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 321,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 176,717 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,372 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, down from 132,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR) by 41,540 shares to 239,783 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,236 shares to 498,755 shares, valued at $41.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

