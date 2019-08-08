Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Price Rose While Cooper Creek Partners Management Trimmed Position; Osmium Partners Stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Has Lowered by $6.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 281,788 shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 42,384 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 6,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 455,526 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 21,686 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 222,060 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Wells Fargo Mn has 2,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 13,400 shares. 457,612 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 74,392 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 25,708 shares. Osmium Prns Ltd invested in 6.36% or 561,855 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 36,429 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $6.28 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on Monday, March 11.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares to 160,278 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 56,498 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.65% or 228,498 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company holds 0.12% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 302,185 shares. Bridgecreek Ltd Liability Company reported 8,412 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,685 shares. 687,278 are owned by Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 40,277 shares. 8,756 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Lc. 36,450 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 123,953 shares. Victory has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 0.01% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 1.19M shares. First Interstate Bank has invested 0.03% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 415 shares.