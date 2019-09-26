Stoneridge (SRI) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Lifted Its Position by $2.16 Million; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Value Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Its Position by $858,800

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 66,980 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 44,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 1.71M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 69,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 895,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.24M, up from 825,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 238,154 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al invested 0.24% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tarbox Family Office has 351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.06% or 7,264 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 24,385 shares. 196,255 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Goldman Sachs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.20M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Intact Investment Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 664 shares. 29,900 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1.20M shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.42% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 35,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 400 shares to 24,481 shares, valued at $26.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,010 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

