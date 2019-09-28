Stoneridge (SRI) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Decreased Holding; Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Share Price Declined While Eagle Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 176,717 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 428,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12.04 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.61M, down from 12.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 1.77M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,784 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $678.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.62M for 13.94 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.91 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.79M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 27,674 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,886 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 415,524 shares stake. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd holds 185,345 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 183,803 shares. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 26,437 shares. 37,287 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.09% or 423,135 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. 300,000 shares valued at $9.35M were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Central Banks In The Spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dish’s Ergen upbeat ahead of streaming ‘bloodbath’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cox reaches deal with ACC Network – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DISH named #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction by JD Power for the second consecutive year – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40 million for 20.30 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stoneridge to Present at CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest SRI Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 4,598 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 5,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 24,749 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 15,600 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,200 shares. Scout owns 220,148 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 778,415 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 53,413 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 467,301 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 9,153 shares. 196,443 are owned by Encompass Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 17,108 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.03% or 599,300 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 5,482 shares.