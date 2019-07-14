Stoneridge (SRI) Position Has Upped by Pembroke Management Ltd; Boeing Co/The (BA) Valuation Declined While Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 796 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,819 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 96,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82M, up from 729,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 162,181 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) CEO Jonathan DeGaynor on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stoneridge Inc (SRI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Going Mirrorless: How Soon Until Cameras Replace Traditional Mirrors? – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RHT, GNW, WFT, ACB among midday movers (10/29/2018) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stoneridge Initiates $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA) by 28,600 shares to 207,700 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,389 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 130,000 shares. 687,278 are held by Hood River Cap Ltd Company. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 478,625 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 104,805 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 1.19 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 8,756 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 553,295 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 373 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 1.37% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 473,347 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Walthausen Co Limited Liability Company owns 321,080 shares. Nwq Limited Com, California-based fund reported 908,223 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares to 674,302 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Lives: Boeing Rings Up a Big Day 2 at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Duopolistic Industry Will Prevent Boeing Stock from Stalling – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing inks deal to provide parts for rival Airbus planes – CNBC” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 102,221 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 2,465 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,672 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,900 shares. Davenport & Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 185,150 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip Prns Inc has invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Company owns 5,779 shares. Markel Corporation reported 94,400 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Com invested in 2.78% or 28,242 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 80,843 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 57,338 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability accumulated 259,473 shares. Monetta Ser Incorporated owns 7,000 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 591,809 shares.