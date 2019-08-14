Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Has Raised Position by $2.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Position in Dover (DOV) Lowered by $8.52 Million as Valuation Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 91,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 12,688 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 104,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.28. About 539,705 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 96,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 825,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 729,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 113,488 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares to 261,409 shares, valued at $26.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MEDNAX Expands Presence in Nevada through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Neurology Practice – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Make ESG Investing Work – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,300 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Lc. Jennison Associate reported 28,731 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc owns 5,614 shares. Burney invested in 0.06% or 34,537 shares. 6,312 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Parametric Port Assocs holds 0% or 69,007 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 14,174 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 373 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). State Street Corp invested in 579,263 shares. Fiera Capital Corp reported 101,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 706,437 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 107,195 shares to 108,987 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton International Ltd/Ber by 20,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 960,459 shares. Hbk LP owns 32,426 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Lc reported 62,455 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 67,398 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cincinnati stated it has 796,800 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 69,655 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,882 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Andra Ap reported 73,000 shares. Tortoise Mgmt reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bank holds 1,104 shares.