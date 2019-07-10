Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; As Gentex Common (GNTX) Stock Value Rose, Country Trust Bank Has Lowered Holding by $2.67 Million

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 133,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Gentex Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 2.31 million shares traded or 60.91% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 160,787 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46M for 29.84 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 49,300 shares. Forest Hill Lc reported 80,000 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36 shares. Victory Management holds 12,440 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 56,498 shares. Northern Trust has 347,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 200,000 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 8,412 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.48% or 44,132 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates stated it has 270 shares. Frontier Ltd reported 0.04% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 87,030 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Common (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 134,988 shares to 135,311 shares, valued at $24.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc Common (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 106,534 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.31M shares. Sigma Counselors invested in 91,272 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 2.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 30,600 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 39,995 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 135,899 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc has 149 shares. Moreover, Advsr Preferred Limited has 0.13% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 19,516 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.34% or 39,025 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,492 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 29,968 shares. Eqis Cap owns 20,087 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock. On Friday, March 29 the insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 was made by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510.