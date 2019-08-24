Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding by $10.44 Million; Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $959,358

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 168,473 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 1.76% or 14,142 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,147 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity holds 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 303,067 shares. Moreover, Cypress has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Com reported 4,344 shares. Tower Bridge reported 2,696 shares stake. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 27,311 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Group stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American Inv Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400,000 shares. D L Carlson Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,659 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.31% or 19,667 shares. Psagot House accumulated 15,612 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.62% or 31,447 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com has 3,741 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.