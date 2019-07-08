Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Decreased Stake by $10.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Its Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 107,833 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 68,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,043 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.37 million, down from 443,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 202,570 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal accumulated 14,174 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 415 shares. Sg Americas Secs has 8,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 36,450 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 31,580 shares. Sei Investments holds 5,201 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 49,300 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Oh has 465,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The California-based Nicholas Investment Partners LP has invested 0.28% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 69,007 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 87,030 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 10,534 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 12,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 134,774 are owned by Scout Invests Inc.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46M for 30.19 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.

