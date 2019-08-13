Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Burney Co Has Raised Stake by $302,456 as Stock Price Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Burney Co increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 34,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, up from 23,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 187,707 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 35,165 shares to 150,146 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 15,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,475 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc stated it has 137,752 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.12% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 18,466 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 8,974 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,580 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 576,191 shares. 137,857 were accumulated by Wexford Ltd Partnership. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 82,651 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). James Inv Inc holds 0.05% or 28,380 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Communication Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 17,025 shares. Systematic Finance Ltd Partnership owns 485,366 shares. 123,953 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability owns 1,790 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,524 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 9,264 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Llc has invested 1.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Court Place Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,509 shares. Parsec Mgmt has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hennessy Advisors reported 92,575 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 664,911 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Motco reported 77,702 shares stake. D L Carlson Investment Gp stated it has 28,154 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company accumulated 2.57% or 16.39 million shares. Moreover, Bbr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,572 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Lc, a New York-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.