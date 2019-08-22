Stoneridge Investment Partners Upped Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stake by 96.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 47,298 shares as Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 96,199 shares with $4.65 million value, up from 48,901 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company now has $198.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 13.40M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67's average target is -1.75% below currents $369.14 stock price.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $369.14. About 645,624 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.46 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 14.58% above currents $45 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 15. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley.

