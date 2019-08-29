Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Target (TGT) Holding by $3.56 Million; Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 44,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 44,722 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 89,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 4.32 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 13,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 6.39 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,178 shares to 34,037 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) by 24,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,143 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 1.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.32M shares. 7,216 are owned by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 0.84% or 3.86 million shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 249,178 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bennicas Assoc has invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 89,738 were accumulated by Private Wealth Advsr. Linscomb Williams Incorporated invested in 110,711 shares. Btim Corporation holds 87,376 shares. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valley Advisers stated it has 29,317 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Principal Grp has 9.98 million shares. Johnson Grp Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 37,558 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 144,581 shares to 228,289 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 110,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).