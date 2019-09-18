Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Incline Global Management Has Trimmed Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding by $26.86 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 31,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 44,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 75,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 13.09 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 220,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 18,933 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 239,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 3.49M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd accumulated 15 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund reported 6,753 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,523 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 578,394 are held by Calamos Advsrs Ltd. Tradewinds Capital Lc reported 42 shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,221 shares. Crawford Counsel invested in 15,730 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.18% or 116,743 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Company Comml Bank invested 0.6% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Washington Trust holds 0.58% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 85,863 shares. Southpoint Cap Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 850,000 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Argent Tru holds 1,768 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 24.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 41,397 shares to 102,597 shares, valued at $26.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 362,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.42% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Citigroup holds 0.08% or 2.62 million shares in its portfolio. Putnam Llc reported 469,416 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.14% or 4.30 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,335 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 457,948 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 290 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Macquarie Group Limited reported 2.70 million shares stake. J Goldman & Co Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 35,000 shares. Epoch Invest Prns Inc has invested 0.3% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.51M shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.14% stake.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 55,114 shares to 84,416 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).