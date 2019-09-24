Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Rbs Partners LP Trimmed Lands End New (LE) Holding by $6.51 Million as Shares Declined

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35M, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 172,546 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End Celebrates The 5th Anniversary of Its UPF 50 Swim Tee; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lands’ End Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LE); 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 5,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, down from 34,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 193.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 112,244 shares. Cleararc invested in 11,596 shares. Westfield Mngmt LP reported 1.33% stake. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 2.47% or 84,459 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,000 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,680 shares in its portfolio. Scott & Selber reported 12,492 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 8,599 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 0.01% stake. Sky Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,951 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 10,371 shares stake. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 7,295 shares stake.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,329 shares to 68,054 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).