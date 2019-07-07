Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Increased Patrick Industries (PATK) Holding

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) stake by 201.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 16,742 shares as Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 25,070 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 8,328 last quarter. Patrick Industries Inc now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 76,372 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 15.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 9,450 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 8.34%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 51,225 shares with $4.61 million value, down from 60,675 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 473,040 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PATK in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) rating on Monday, April 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $60 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Eqis stated it has 0.02% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Grp holds 17,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 234,553 were reported by Matarin Mgmt Ltd. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.06% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn accumulated 231,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 22,821 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 13,949 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 12,102 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0% or 1.46 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 7,783 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 580,000 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 221 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 110,538 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 47,300 shares to 8,000 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sensata Technologies Hldng P stake by 189,900 shares and now owns 242,500 shares. Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.44M for 15.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associates Limited Oh reported 24,700 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,198 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 1,200 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.1% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 76,350 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.02% or 32,139 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 284,745 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Edgestream Partners LP holds 15,019 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 19,683 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 83,264 are owned by Amp Invsts Ltd. Cls Limited Company owns 61 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Mutual Of America Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 17,858 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Hl Financial Service Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,324 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 27,352 shares to 70,445 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 19,233 shares and now owns 227,100 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.