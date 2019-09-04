Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake; Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $36 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is -12.85% below currents $58.29 stock price. Ambarella had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Bank of America maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $36 target. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Friday, August 30 with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. See Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $45

06/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 82.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 71,736 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 15,254 shares with $658,000 value, down from 86,990 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $20.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 2.86M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Ambarella, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests owns 87,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,911 shares. Blair William And Com Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Walleye Trading Llc has 14,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il invested in 0.23% or 45,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 18,388 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 590 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 0.25% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Ftb Advisors reported 607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 61,763 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,254 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc owns 109,202 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 8.27M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Innovations Ltd Co holds 12,742 shares. Whittier accumulated 3,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.04% or 16,541 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation reported 7,817 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dt Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 79,365 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc owns 229,583 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 88,808 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 6,260 shares. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 13,622 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security invested in 1.48% or 47,160 shares. Gideon Advsr Incorporated holds 22,510 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 34.25% above currents $37.99 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $428.97 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought 3,400 shares worth $124,899. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Tuesday, August 6.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 27,352 shares to 70,445 valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 6,178 shares and now owns 34,037 shares. Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) was raised too.