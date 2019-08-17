Stoneridge Investment Partners Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake By $1.72 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Stake By $322,960

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 3,670 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 147,071 shares with $12.98 million value, up from 143,401 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 19.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 27,749 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 117,825 shares with $7.33 million value, down from 145,574 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $143.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 21.05% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 32.06% above currents $63.48 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Management Inc has 3.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 104,680 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,327 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares accumulated 0.15% or 15,496 shares. Loews Corporation reported 40,584 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co holds 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 23,196 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 318,399 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.15% stake. Oxbow Lc accumulated 68,061 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Bar Harbor Svcs has 1.91% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ckw Grp reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7.91M shares. Tegean Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 210,000 shares for 8.88% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc reported 26,654 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc reported 2.11M shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 27,352 shares to 70,445 valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 13,359 shares and now owns 89,583 shares. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was raised too.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 3,193 shares to 100,563 valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) stake by 68,511 shares and now owns 917,671 shares. Stone Hbr Emerg Mkts Tl Inc (EDI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 3.3% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Northern Trust invested in 5.44 million shares. 101,599 were accumulated by Wexford Cap Lp. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 97,983 shares. Maverick Limited has invested 3.76% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Merian (Uk) Limited invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smithfield Trust Commerce owns 4,632 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 804,275 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 5.61% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 129,052 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com owns 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.34 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 117,290 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 9,502 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.37% above currents $107.26 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.