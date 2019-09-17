Stoneridge Investment Partners Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Boosted by $1.91 Million; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Price Declined While Nwi Management LP Lowered Stake by $1.17 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 34,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 105,139 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, up from 70,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 4.31 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 277,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 508,776 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David stated it has 76,357 shares. 312 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Reaves W H has 1.91% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.07 million shares. 60,776 were reported by Williams Jones And Associate Lc. Kistler holds 3,252 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Tru invested 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 841,906 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,037 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 51,543 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 8,076 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 29,234 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 48,016 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 7,947 shares to 13,447 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 21,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,512 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boyd Gaming Still Looks Like The Pick In Gaming – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Shares Plunged 16.9% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Indiana, Iowa… – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.