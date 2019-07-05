Stoneridge Investment Partners Raised Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding by $2.27 Million; Shares Declined; Bio (BIO) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Raised Stake by $320,250

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $313.33. About 57,183 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 48,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 9.17 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Qiagen NV (QGEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bio-Rad Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invitae acquires Singular Bio for ~$55M – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New operations chief at Bio-Rad – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo turns to Citigroup for new head of bankâ€™s foundation – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo CEO To Elizabeth Warren: I’m Not Going Anywhere – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Releases Stress Test Results Under Dodd-Frank Act – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Fiat Chrysler Drives Away, and Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Rumor – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

