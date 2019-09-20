Stoneridge Investment Partners Raised Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake By $1.42 Million; Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Sellers Increased By 9.51% Their Shorts

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) had an increase of 9.51% in short interest. BGG’s SI was 6.03M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.51% from 5.51 million shares previously. With 447,500 avg volume, 14 days are for Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)’s short sellers to cover BGG’s short positions. The SI to Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s float is 14.86%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 651,476 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON – UNSEASONABLE SPRING WEATHER COULD REDUCE FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK BY UP TO AN INCREMENTAL $0.20 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGG); 27/04/2018 – PA House GOP: Grove, Briggs Introduce Commonsense Legislation to Close Gun Loophole; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BRIGGS’S APPOINTMENT, ALONG WITH APPOINTMENT OF OTHER NEW BOARD MEMBER EDITH COOPER, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED TO 8 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 29/03/2018 – Etsy: With Briggs and Wednesday’s Appointee Edith Cooper, Board Has Expanded to 8 Members; 20/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON RECALLS SURFACE CLEANERS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 20/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazard; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 283.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 28,426 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 38,470 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 10,044 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $29.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 4.01 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: NO EMERGENCY LANDING WAS DECLARED; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Agreement in Principle Reached for Aircraft Mechanics and Related Employees Workgroup; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SENDS CHECKS TO FLIGHT 1380 PASSENGERS: MORNING NEWS; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Air Improves Q3 Operating Cost Guidance, Sees No Material Impact From Hurricane Dorian – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 4.21% above currents $55.08 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm reported 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amarillo Bank accumulated 19,983 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Korea Corp, Korea-based fund reported 279,131 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.74M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 0.25% or 20,849 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 138,004 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 20,069 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc invested in 452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 366,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 690,155 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.13% or 601,202 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.14% or 15,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated reported 5,623 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Cigna Corp stake by 5,258 shares to 25,442 valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 5,764 shares and now owns 28,273 shares. Westrock was reduced too.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $512,907 activity. Zeiler Jeffrey Michael also bought $194,894 worth of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) on Tuesday, September 3. On Friday, August 30 the insider JAEHNERT FRANK M bought $175,680. The insider Rodgers David J bought 5,000 shares worth $20,900. Shares for $26,076 were bought by Lehr Rachele Marie.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares while 36 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.32% more from 34.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 56,911 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 91,016 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) for 64,153 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% or 38,769 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co holds 111,200 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 221,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Llc reported 173,754 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 252,585 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) for 3,442 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 1,534 shares. Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Td Asset holds 13,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, makes, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.79 million. It operates in two divisions, Engines and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

More notable recent Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Proud Past, Promising Future: Briggs & Stratton Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its Commercial Products Facility – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Micro-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLR, HOV and CLIR among industrial movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hovnanian Enterprise leads industrial gainers; GMS only loser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.