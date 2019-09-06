Stoneridge Investment Partners Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Upped by $2.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Sysco Corp. (SYY) Holder Trian Fund Management LP Has Lowered Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 43,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 5.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 28.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.81. About 1.53 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,150 shares to 6,875 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 258,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,133 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.41 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.