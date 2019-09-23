Stoneridge Investment Partners Position in Quanta Services (PWR) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Fernwood Investment Management Trimmed Its Iron Mountain (IRM) Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 1.48 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 25,615 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $978,000, down from 34,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 157,765 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22 million and $182.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,744 shares to 6,918 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.53M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 82,555 are held by Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 12 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 135,036 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.05% or 174,836 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc has invested 2.12% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 2.71 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 68,646 shares. Bb&T Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Natixis reported 1.26 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers has 37,893 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Covington Capital owns 300 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,059 shares to 91,165 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 13,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).