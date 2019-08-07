Stoneridge Investment Partners Position In Pvh (PVH) Was Raised; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 94.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 9,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 18,976 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 9,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 1.40M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP –

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video); 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 07/03/2018 – U.S. INVESTMENT BANK TO RELOCATE MEMBERS OF STAFF IN DERIVATIVES, DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS WORKING ON GERMAN ACCOUNTS; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,181 shares to 120,713 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 8,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

