Stoneridge Investment Partners Position in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Lowered by $2.97 Million; Qep Resources (QEP) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 55.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 38,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 30,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 69,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 217,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4.31M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.14% or 114,272 shares. Next Fincl Inc holds 9,715 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited invested in 4.44M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company stated it has 332,110 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Canal Insurance Co owns 34,528 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 0.75% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 33,974 shares. Virginia-based Wills Fincl Gru Inc has invested 4.5% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hilton Ltd accumulated 162 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa has 6,812 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 4,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 3,549 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Company accumulated 79,000 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,329 shares to 68,054 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. $52,500 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by TRICE DAVID A on Friday, August 30. $20,850 worth of stock was bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares to 152,324 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba holds 500 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 17,484 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 172,767 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 21.79 million shares. Encompass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 1.57M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Piedmont Inc holds 0.01% or 30,275 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 238,241 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 1.19M shares. Moreover, Monarch Mngmt has 0.04% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 29,607 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 89,830 shares in its portfolio.