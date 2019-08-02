Stoneridge Investment Partners Lowered Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $1.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 94,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 78,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 4.90 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 77.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 8,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 458,052 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,045 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 2,720 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 90,545 shares. 48,615 are owned by Macquarie Group. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.03% or 39,398 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Co holds 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 180 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd reported 8,556 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 241 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gru Inc holds 1.5% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 2.97 million shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.32% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Retirement Of Alabama holds 29,625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Capital Guardian Trust Communication owns 19,500 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 6,351 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.5% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 2.34 million shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.02 million for 8.86 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,423 shares to 31,910 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB).

