Stoneridge Investment Partners Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Stock Value Rose, Auxier Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 312,550 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 24,338 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, down from 29,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.58. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Sage Finance stated it has 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Apg Asset Nv holds 2.34M shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 73,719 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 11,321 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 0.3% or 14,940 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Inc has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 76,452 are owned by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Moreover, James Invest Research has 0.53% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap has 84,772 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.12% or 4.85 million shares. Peoples Finance Serv holds 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 196 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $743.97 million for 11.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corp Com (NYSE:GM) by 31,901 shares to 113,769 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $501.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

