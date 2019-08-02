Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding By $976,124; Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Position By $2.33 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) stake by 81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 72,925 shares as Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH)’s stock 0.00%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 17,101 shares with $553,000 value, down from 90,026 last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp New now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS AIMS TO CUT NET NPA RATIO TO BELOW 6 PCT BY MARCH; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 03/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Leadership Change; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – QTRLY NIM AT 4.36 PCT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 25.83 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ UNION BANK ELECTS MICHAEL REGINO AS DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.2 BLN RUPEES TO NIRAV MODI FIRMS; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY SAYS OPPOSED TO MERGER BETWEEN MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK AND UNION BANK

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 22.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 6,178 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 34,037 shares with $5.39M value, up from 27,859 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $117.46B valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 24.12M shares traded or 267.87% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Communication holds 0.21% or 6,120 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Archford Strategies reported 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). National Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 34,547 are owned by Buckingham Cap Inc. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fjarde Ap owns 254,824 shares. 13,190 are held by Security Trust. Stifel holds 0.38% or 849,831 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Biondo Invest Advisors Lc reported 1.28% stake. Weiss Multi has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 15,432 shares stake. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 39,428 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 58,214 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Oppenheimer maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stake by 35,950 shares to 222,292 valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Class C stake by 278 shares and now owns 4,425 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. Benioff Marc sold $1.62 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $795,000 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.00M on Tuesday, February 5.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) stake by 25,347 shares to 843,068 valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 64,400 shares and now owns 689,400 shares. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) was raised too.