Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $1.35 Million; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowered Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 24,000 shares to 118,704 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

