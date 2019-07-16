Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted By $519,291 Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding; Coffee Holding CO (JVA) Shorts Decreased By 64.11%

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 19,233 shares as Conagra Foods Inc (CAG)’s stock rose 23.14%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 227,100 shares with $6.30 million value, up from 207,867 last quarter. Conagra Foods Inc now has $13.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 4.24 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie

Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA) had a decrease of 64.11% in short interest. JVA’s SI was 27,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 64.11% from 76,900 shares previously. With 354,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Coffee Holding CO Inc (NASDAQ:JVA)’s short sellers to cover JVA’s short positions. The SI to Coffee Holding CO Inc’s float is 0.57%. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 36,628 shares traded. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has risen 16.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.06% the S&P500. Some Historical JVA News: 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2020; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JV BUYS STEEP N BREW COFFEE CO; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.07; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coffee Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JVA); 07/03/2018 – Coffee Holding Co 4Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.5 PCT TO $22.08 MLN; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT LIMIT AVAILABLE TO $14 MLN -SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC – GENERATIONS INTENDS TO INCORPORATE INFRASTRUCTURE OF STEEP N BREW INTO EXISTING BUSINESS MODEL OF GENERATIONS

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,185 shares to 1,927 valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,779 shares and now owns 25,971 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 50,167 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cypress Gru has invested 0.29% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gru One Trading LP has 632,404 shares. Symons Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 2.55% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 213,522 shares. 833,504 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd holds 1.21% or 649,239 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 66 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 13,112 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers Inc holds 16,000 shares. Ls Invest Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 2.10 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.05% or 43.17M shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 3.71 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Coffee Holding Co., Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 27.40% more from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 115,455 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). Geode Mngmt Lc reported 44,422 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Com reported 10,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 299 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). James Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) for 105,093 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 44 shares. 244,450 are owned by Ancora Advsr Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce, New York-based fund reported 2,835 shares.