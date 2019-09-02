Stoneridge Investment Partners Increases Stake in Caterpillar (CAT); As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Declined, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Increased Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 9,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06M shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Lc has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 13,078 shares. Bessemer invested in 7,819 shares. Wendell David invested in 0.06% or 2,753 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd reported 19,257 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 3,734 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 17,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Associates Inc stated it has 4,346 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Dallas Securities Inc owns 5,630 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has 2,067 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan & Company reported 13,073 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inc holds 0.6% or 12,912 shares in its portfolio.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9,450 shares to 51,225 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,319 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.21% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Swarthmore Gru Inc owns 13,550 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 50,985 shares. Moreover, Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.56% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 20,400 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 311,366 shares. Captrust invested in 3,358 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.07% or 671,569 shares. Castleark Limited Com owns 42,705 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Synovus Fincl has 33,997 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 77,216 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 17,933 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 123,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.55% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 425,660 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).