Stoneridge Investment Partners Holding in Regions Finl (RF) Increased by $364,644; Sirios Capital Management LP Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp (RF) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 26,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 90,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49M shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 719,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 163,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 882,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Coca-Cola (KO) CFO Meeting Increases Confidence in Estimates – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank holds 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 567,728 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability Co owns 21,911 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1.50M are held by Focused Invsts Lc. Westpac Banking Corp holds 419,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Btc Cap owns 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,052 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd reported 15,000 shares stake. Ipswich Management Inc owns 0.72% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 44,572 shares. Jag Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 33,951 shares. 146,445 were accumulated by Palladium Ptnrs Lc. Barbara Oil stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Amarillo Bancorp invested in 0.09% or 4,484 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 217,146 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Knott David M has invested 0.29% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Victory Management invested in 710,924 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 254,619 shares to 613,076 shares, valued at $88.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 639,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,939 shares to 24,338 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,825 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 466,991 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.04% or 110,413 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 2.27M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 14.59 million shares. Principal invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.07% or 1.20M shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 261,165 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca), California-based fund reported 533 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Amica Retiree Med reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).