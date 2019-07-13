Stoneridge Investment Partners Holding in Quanta Services (PWR) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Southport Management Has Boosted Holding

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 28,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 62,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 834,753 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR)

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.99 million for 12.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.