Stoneridge Investment Partners Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Increased by $1.35 Million as Shares Rose; Intricon (IIN) Market Valuation Declined While Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $748,550 Its Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 9.42 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corporation (IIN) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 29,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 131,377 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 101,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.15M market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 60,969 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan close to lead advisory role for Aramco IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 613 shares to 9,019 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,225 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IntriCon Hires Doug Pletcher as Vice President of Medical Business Development – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gravity Gets Hold Of IntriCon – A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “IntriCon Repositions its Hearing Aid Sales in the UK through New Distribution Agreement, Sells Accessory Business Assets of UK Limited Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Signs New Multi-Year Agreement With its Largest Customer, Further Supporting Long-Term Growth Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon CEO Mark Gorder to Present at Kepler Cheuvreux Hearing Aid Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 237,264 shares to 489,506 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 272,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,438 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).