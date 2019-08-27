Stoneridge Investment Partners Holding in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Cut by $752,094; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Cut Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $2.04 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 153,768 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 5,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,556 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 49,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $147.51. About 460,423 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

