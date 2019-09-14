Stoneridge Investment Partners Holding in Cbs (CBS) Lifted by $2.70 Million; Meridian Management Co Has Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $303,492

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 188.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 55,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 84,416 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 29,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Apr Inflation Rate 0.9% – CBS; 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pitcairn invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 16.05 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Barnett & Com Inc has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montgomery Investment Incorporated has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 0.96% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication accumulated 181,297 shares or 0.77% of the stock. 710,037 are held by Synovus Corp. 13,774 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Philadelphia Tru owns 978,835 shares. 16.37M are owned by Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc. Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 609,602 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.97% or 477,479 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd owns 336,332 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Interest Ltd Ca accumulated 22,006 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 92,371 shares to 134,729 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 11,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,058 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.14% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Capital Management Assoc New York has invested 1.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 67,874 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce has 0.56% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Whitnell And invested in 0% or 217 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.46% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Clearline Cap Lp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.93% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 130,000 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 549,185 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 43,237 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Next Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 594 shares.

