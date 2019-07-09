Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Facebook (FB) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Lowered Position by $4.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.83. About 3.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $198.69. About 8.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SAYS DAILY ACTIVE USERS ROSE IN U.S. AND CANADA FROM A QUARTER EARLIER, REVERSING PREVIOUS QUARTER’S DECLINE; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS AFTER LAST WEEK’S LEARNING, IMMEDIATELY BANNED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA FROM USING ANY OF FACEBOOK’S SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 13.13 million shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 8.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Company New York holds 0.13% or 8,193 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Llc stated it has 7,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1.89M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coastline Tru accumulated 20,665 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.87% or 50,201 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qvt LP owns 33,217 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 2,578 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 1.1% or 147.55 million shares. Bowen Hanes Co holds 0.01% or 1,294 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,282 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.68% or 998,408 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.14 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 197,000 shares to 8.12 million shares, valued at $522.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based M Holdg has invested 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Syntal Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 9,207 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) owns 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 787,865 shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 7.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4.70 million shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 116,605 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Security Natl Trust has invested 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 54,866 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability. Moreover, Community Bank Na has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,190 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 2.31M shares or 1.39% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ima Wealth Inc reported 35,246 shares. United Fire Grp stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 2.78M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Northpointe Cap Ltd stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Toth Advisory accumulated 0.05% or 2,101 shares.

