Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $731,580; Dover (DOV) Valuation Declined While Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 141,211 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 411 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 6,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $45.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1777.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Dover Fueling Solutions and Microsoft Collaborate to Provide Azure Based Edge to Cloud IoT Solutions – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dover Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackmer® Extends GNX Series Pumps Due to High Customer Demand – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Of Vermont invested 0.12% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability owns 23,485 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated stated it has 36,030 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 2,740 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 72,162 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 29,537 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Butensky And Cohen Fin Security invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). The Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset LP holds 1.31% or 475,391 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 248,783 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 12,600 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5. 7,272 shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M, worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. 13,102 shares were sold by Spurgeon William, worth $1.14 million on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $226.46M for 14.89 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal invested in 0.03% or 161 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 21,402 shares. 1,268 were reported by Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has 49,711 shares. New York-based Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Company has 2.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,225 shares. First State Bank And Trust Communication Of Newtown has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 181 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 24,557 are owned by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 460 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,844 shares. 30 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated Inc. Menta Capital reported 422 shares. 20,857 were reported by Sterling Management Ltd.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,099 shares to 38,971 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,999 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.