Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $1.35 Million; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.45 Million as Shares Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 795,694 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 11.16 million shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Investors Should Buy Into Earnings Weakness, Sell Into Strength – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “There’s something wrong with this rally in the stock market, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Big banks’ turf battle in Charlotte; Restaurant closing in University area; City’s immigration compact – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Picking An Auto Part For Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

