Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $1.14 Million; Federated Investors Trimmed Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holding as Shares Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.26 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 74.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 10,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 42,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 291,911 shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 74,395 shares to 74,600 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $13.33M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,619 shares to 2,319 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.