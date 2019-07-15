Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Noble Energy (NBL) by $2.55 Million as Shares Rose; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $1.03 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 211,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 18.60M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 106,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,187 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 156,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1.94M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs accumulated 50,453 shares. Alyeska Ltd Partnership owns 1.04 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com stated it has 22,749 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.07% or 374,659 shares. Nomura Incorporated owns 996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 1,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 186 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 97 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 82,129 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 510,170 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc holds 0.59% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 139,700 shares. Ellington Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 25,000 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NOBLE ENERGY ANNOUNCES PIPELINE SOLUTION FOR LEVIATHAN AND TAMAR GAS EXPORTS TO EGYPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These Oil Stocks Could Bounce Back Big-Time in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turkey presses for rights of Turkish Cypriots in Noble gas deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9,228 shares to 18,976 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,150 activity.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “We Did The Math EQWL Can Go To $62 – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Red Hot Stocks Ahead of G20 Summit – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.