Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Quanta Services (PWR) Stake; DSP Group Has 1.6 Sentiment

DSP Group Inc (DSPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 48 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 30 reduced and sold stock positions in DSP Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 15.62 million shares, down from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding DSP Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Quanta Services Inc (PWR) stake by 45.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 28,489 shares as Quanta Services Inc (PWR)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 34,114 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 62,603 last quarter. Quanta Services Inc now has $4.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 1.01 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $41 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 39.86% above currents $32.41 stock price. Quanta Services had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) stake by 4,247 shares to 69,526 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 6,178 shares and now owns 34,037 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $324.35 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. for 2.17 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 452,460 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 69,800 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 130,668 shares.