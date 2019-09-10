Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Position by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Shareholder Inca Investments Raised Its Stake

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 227,934 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 258,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 31,133 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 289,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 44.59M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge by 66,049 shares to 137,275 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Continental Advsrs Limited Company has invested 1.94% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cadence Bankshares Na holds 41,489 shares. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp owns 7.75 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.69 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5.09 million shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsr has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Appleton Prns Ma owns 75,649 shares. 425,000 were reported by Bruce Incorporated. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 1.5% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.11 million shares. South State Corporation stated it has 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 45,293 are held by Northstar Grp Incorporated. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Discovery Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct reported 3.61M shares. Lbmc Ltd holds 12,847 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337.