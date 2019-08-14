Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Raised Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Position; Shorts at Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (AXTA) Raised By 36.42%

Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA) had an increase of 36.42% in short interest. AXTA’s SI was 5.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 36.42% from 3.78 million shares previously. With 2.55 million avg volume, 2 days are for Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA)’s short sellers to cover AXTA’s short positions. The SI to Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 250,723 shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING – UNDER AMENDMENT,UNIT ENTERED CROSS CURRENCY SWAPS FOR $475 MLN NEW TERM LOANS INTO EURO FIXED RATE INDEBTEDNESS TOTALED EUR387.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 9%-10% As-Reported; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA: ‘POSSIBLE’ MARGINS COMPS TURN POSITIVE IN 2H; 17/05/2018 – Axalta 22.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS SAYS 2 OF CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 6 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEB 1, 2013 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 13/03/2018 – Axalta Wins Market Leadership Award for Global Refinish Products; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems 1Q Net $71M; 19/04/2018 – Axalta Experts to Host Tech Sessions and Present Rich Offerings at ECOAT18 Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased American Airlines Group (AAL) stake by 72.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 43,448 shares as American Airlines Group (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 102,994 shares with $3.27M value, up from 59,546 last quarter. American Airlines Group now has $11.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 983,416 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,099 shares to 38,971 valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 44,472 shares and now owns 44,722 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2,320 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 518,218 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 1,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 565,970 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 22,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp owns 2,468 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 689,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Winslow Asset Management owns 1.15% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 172,330 shares. 1.99 million are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Masters Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.7% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisors Management Limited Com owns 76,635 shares. Allstate Corp owns 6,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 115 shares. Citadel Lc has 353,723 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 74.44% above currents $26.56 stock price. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 15.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 9 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. Seaport Global maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 32.41 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.