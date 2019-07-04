Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lowered Quanta Services (PWR) Holding By $1.05 Million; Diodes (DIOD) Has 1.7 Sentiment

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Quanta Services Inc (PWR) stake by 45.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 28,489 shares as Quanta Services Inc (PWR)’s stock rose 0.20%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 34,114 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 62,603 last quarter. Quanta Services Inc now has $5.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 388,546 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 109 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 64 sold and decreased their holdings in Diodes Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 40.26 million shares, down from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Diodes Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 48 Increased: 78 New Position: 31.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $37.96M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.74 million activity.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 327,119 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 19,280 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Services Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 54,844 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,944 shares.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $107.35 million for 12.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) stake by 4,871 shares to 25,153 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) stake by 4,247 shares and now owns 69,526 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.