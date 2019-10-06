Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake; TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI) Has 1.75 Sentiment

TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc (TSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 21 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 12 reduced and sold positions in TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 10.45 million shares, up from 9.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 19,148 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 98,677 shares with $6.91 million value, down from 117,825 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $153.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 138,480 shares traded. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 3.37% of its portfolio in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. for 1.49 million shares. Brave Asset Management Inc owns 177,525 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 252,220 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.41% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.15 million shares.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc. The company has market cap of $272.77 million. The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $85.25’s average target is 25.04% above currents $68.18 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. As per Thursday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS.