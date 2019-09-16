Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lifted Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; Corvex Management LP Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $1.51 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 55.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 24,329 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 68,054 shares with $3.42M value, up from 43,725 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $40.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Corvex Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corvex Management Lp sold 800 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Corvex Management Lp holds 25,700 shares with $48.67 million value, down from 26,500 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $909.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 24.57% above currents $45.09 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, August 27. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6600 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 92,371 shares to 134,729 valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 99,270 shares and now owns 21,443 shares. Alphabet Class A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 55,828 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.1% or 4,130 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 15,032 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.66M shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 2.22M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0.1% or 423,594 shares. South State Corp accumulated 6,480 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stack Fin Mgmt has 158,014 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,785 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 4,972 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,063 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 19,155 were reported by Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Llc. Korea Invest invested in 776,908 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.