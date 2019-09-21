Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Lam Research (LRCX) by $2.66 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 414.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 14,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8,499 shares to 25,615 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,935 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 60,643 shares. 25,013 were reported by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 222,858 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 3,880 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amica Mutual holds 0.28% or 11,587 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 0.02% or 314 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Com owns 41,764 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 25,467 shares. Private Advisor has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,552 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Destination Wealth Management holds 124 shares. Amer Trust Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has 2.47% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability has 1,520 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,440 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 349 shares to 15,969 shares, valued at $17.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 364,517 were reported by Bb&T. The Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chem National Bank invested in 28,321 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 36,900 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fayerweather Charles holds 0.45% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 3,960 shares. 226,480 are owned by Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt holds 30,991 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,804 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smithfield holds 0.02% or 2,229 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sfe Invest Counsel reported 2.91% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

