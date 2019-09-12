Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lifted By $1.22 Million Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding; Marshall Wace Llp Increased Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Holding

Marshall Wace Llp increased Tri Pointe Group (TPH) stake by 4222.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 600,514 shares as Tri Pointe Group (TPH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 614,737 shares with $7.36M value, up from 14,223 last quarter. Tri Pointe Group now has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 1.46 million shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 55.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 24,329 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 68,054 shares with $3.42M value, up from 43,725 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $41.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 7.63M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold TPH shares while 69 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 145.84 million shares or 2.88% less from 150.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Hm Payson And has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 45,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability reported 8,800 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 92,600 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0% or 8,700 shares. Regions Finance has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 23,371 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 114,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Management Corp owns 0.14% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 100,163 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Manufacturers Life The reported 315,237 shares stake. 11,514 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 2,664 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased July 19 Puts On Spy Us At 290 American (Put) (SPY) stake by 5,000 shares to 22,600 valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 2,904 shares and now owns 3,414 shares. Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 5,764 shares to 28,273 valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,939 shares and now owns 24,338 shares. Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) was reduced too.

