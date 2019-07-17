Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Increased Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by $2.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Riverpark Capital Management Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Boosted by $2.24 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 48,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 8.67 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nuns steer Wells Fargo on to righteous path; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $74.61. About 272,867 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “InterXion Holding N.V. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Interxion Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,685 shares to 132,729 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,893 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,619 shares to 2,319 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo Report Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.