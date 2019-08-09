Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Increased Position in American Airlines Group (AAL) by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Cortland Associates Decreased Its Holding by $796,632

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 13,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 33,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 5.70M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 43,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 102,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 59,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 2.91M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares to 990,822 shares, valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 26,814 shares. 1.86M are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,207 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% or 6,381 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Llc owns 45,785 shares. Asset Strategies Inc holds 19,803 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hyman Charles D accumulated 160,244 shares. 11,644 were reported by Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 54,252 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 150,571 shares. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.86% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Private Co invested in 0.06% or 9,288 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Archon Limited stated it has 0.97% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 28,489 shares to 34,114 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,480 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).